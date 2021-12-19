Volunteer of the Week: Tillman committed to serving through Salvation Army

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is a volunteer at The Salvation Army Vicksburg, Timothy Tillman Sr.

The Salvation Army is an international Christian Church that preaches the gospel while aiding those in need. The Salvation Army Vicksburg participates in service drives including the Red Kettle Campaign and the Angel Tree program.

Tell us about yourself?

My name is Timothy Tillman, Sr. I am 56 years old. I am a husband to my wife Kendall Tillman, a dad of seven and a granddad of three. I’m a business owner of 25 years. One of my activities includes watching sports, especially the Dallas Cowboys since they are my favorite team.

How did you hear about the program?

I heard about the Salvation Army program from a friend, Ricky Turner.

How long have you been volunteering?

I’ve been volunteering for 14 years.

What is your favorite memory while volunteering?

My favorite memory is going to camp with the Salvation Army and just knowing I’m helping families in need throughout the years.

What would you tell someone who is thinking about volunteering?

If someone is thinking about volunteering, just know it’s better to give/help at any time than to receive.

What have you learned from volunteering with this organization?

It’s a great way to invest your time, have patience, always caring and appreciate life.

How has this changed you?

It’s a family environment and just helping the community in need warms my heart knowing that I am helping in every way possible.

Is there anything else you would like to say?

The Major, Janna Torgerson; I would like to thank her for the work and time she puts into making all these things possible for the community and pray she keeps up the great work.

