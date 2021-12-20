Eldridge Leon Bryan

Eldridge (Beau) Leon Bryan, born Oct. 6, 1937, died peacefully surrounded by his loved ones at home on Dec. 16 at the age of 84 after a brief illness. Beau was born in Hodge, La. then lived in Vicksburg for the past 76 years. He attended Culkin High School in Vicksburg and served in the U.S. Army Reserve active duty and the National Guard. Beau spent his life solving problems in the way he knew best, by breaking them down to the basics. He enjoyed his time working with Marathon LeTourneau, Warren County Schools and ultimately retired from Hinds Community College, where he made lifelong friends.

Beau had a lifelong passion for hunting and fishing and loved to share his knowledge and experience with family and friends. Because of his wide range of skills, he was everyone’s go-to guy when they needed help with something. Beau was best characterized by his compassion and generosity to others and was always happy to do with less so others could have more.

Beau was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver Leon Bryan and Hazel Yeager Bryan; his siblings, Louise Aden, David Bryan, and Sarah Oglesbee; his sons, Eldridge (Lee) Bryan and Daniel Bryan, (infant son), he was the former husband of the late Helen Harrison Ruffin for 32 years.

He is survived by his siblings, Priscilla Beach, Amy Puckett, Libby Everett, Johnny Bryan and Bobby Bryan (Mary); his children, Bill Bryan (Anne) and Lisa Bryan; his grandchildren, Betsy Bryan, Matthew Bryan (Leigh), Steven Bryan (Brooke), Elizabeth Bryan and Sarah Bryan; his great-grandchildren, Audrey Smith, Jacob Smith, Brylee Smith, Maci Bryan and Brett Bryan.

Visitation will be held at Glenwood Funeral Home in Vicksburg on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 9 a.m. followed by a service at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at Indian Village Cemetery in Calhoun, La.

Pallbearers will be Steven Bryan, Trey White, Bubba Rowland, Matthew Bryan, Curtis Watkins and Conner Watkins. Honorary pallbearers will be Burkett Martin and Bobby Bryan.