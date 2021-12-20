Services for Estella Juanita Claiborne of Vicksburg will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 23 at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home, 2102 Clay Street, with Bishop Edward C. Knight of Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 22 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. with family present from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Claiborne died Thursday, Dec.16 at Merit Health River Region. She was 77.

She spent many years working in child-care services and was truly a ‘mother’ to all.

Estella Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Edna Lee Claiborne.

Survivors include two sons, Patrick Claiborne and Brian Claiborne of Vicksburg; three sisters, Marie Claiborne Sims, Darlene Claiborne both of Vicksburg and Shirley Taylor of Shreveport, La.; two grandchildren, Sasha Shelley Claiborne of Dallas, Texas and Brian Claiborne Jr. of Vicksburg; two nieces, Bridgett Claiborne of Shreveport, La. and Jennifer Taylor of Dallas, Texas; and other relatives and friends including members of the Rogers, Gibson, Boykin and Hick families.