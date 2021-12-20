Harris leaving as Warren County Comptroller, joining staff at ERDC

The resignation of Warren County Comptroller Shalanda Harris was officially accepted by the Board of Supervisors during its Monday meeting.

Harris departs her position with the county for a budget analyst role at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center, at the Coastal and Hydraulics Laboratory.

“It’s not what you achieve, it’s what you overcome,” Harris said of this next career step. “That’s what defines your career.”

A graduate of Alcorn State University, Harris holds a Bachelor of Science degree in general studies and a Masters degree in business administration. She served as the county comptroller for 14 months.

Warren County Administrator Loretta Brantley said Harris will be greatly missed, but that she and the board of supervisors are happy for her in her new venture.

It’s really been my pleasure to work with her for the past 14 months,” Brantley said. “She’s very smart, easy to work with and really came here and made this position her own. She enhanced the role.”

Harris said her first day in her new position will be Jan. 3, 2022.