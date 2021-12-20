Vicksburg man faces multiple charges in shooting incident

A Vicksburg man faces charges of aggravated domestic assault, shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after a Sunday incident in which he is accused of shooting at a car driven by a woman.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said Thomas Bruce Wilkerson, 31, was arrested Monday about 2 p.m. at a mobile home in the 100 block of Impala Drive where he was found hiding under a bed in a back bedroom. A cocked .38-caliber revolver was found nearby.

According to Sheriff’s Office reports, the incident that led to Wilkerson’s arrest occurred about 4 p.m. at a home in the 2900 block of Old Highway 27, where he and a woman were attending a birthday party at the home of a relative.

Deputies responding to the call were told that at some point during the party Wilkerson and the woman became involved in a domestic dispute. As the woman was trying to leave in her car, Wilkerson reportedly fired a handgun at the car hitting it twice. The shots caused the woman to lose control of her car and leave the road. Wilkerson ran from the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies searched for Wilkerson during the night and he was later seen in Fisher Ferry Road but managed to elude deputies.

About 2 p.m. authorities received word he was at the mobile home. Pace, deputy Maj. Randy Lewis along with other deputies and three members of the Vicksburg Police Department K-9 narcotics unit went to the mobile home and arrested Wilkerson.

“He is not unknown to law enforcement and has more than one felony conviction,” Pace said, ading Wilkerson was on probation involving 2019 convictions for grand larceny and cruelty to an animal.