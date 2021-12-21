Brenda Gail Lamb passed from this earth at home with her family, Sunday, Dec. 19. She was 66.

Lamb was a nurse at Parkview Hospital and River Region Medical Center for 46 years where she was loved by many friends, co-workers and patients. She was always caring and compassionate to those in need. She nursed her family members as well. She was an avid lover of animals and will be greatly missed by many.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Lena Ross Hearn; her great-nephew, Dawson Smith; her first love, Keith Lamb and her second love, Ricky Steed.

She is survived by her sister, Glenda Ervin and her nieces and nephews, Tracy Norris (Troy), Brenda Smith (Sean), Linda Bills (Eric), Mark Green (Tommy Ann), Pam Antoine, Samantha Smith, Brady Green, Parker Green, Tanner Green and Christopher Antoine.

There are no services planned at this time.

Glenwood Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.