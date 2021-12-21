Flashes pound Silliman with 3-point barrage

The St. Aloysius Flashes found one last present under the tree before Christmas.

Padre Gray hit seven 3-pointers and Korey Sims hit three as St. Al jumped on Silliman early and rolled to a 74-58 victory Tuesday in a boys’ basketball holiday tournament at Cathedral High School in Natchez.

The game was a late addition to the schedule for St. Al before it headed into a holiday break that will last until Jan. 4.

Gray finished with 22 points and Sims with nine. They made six of their combined 10 3-pointers in the first half as the Flashes built a 43-30 halftime lead. They extended it to 28 points, 67-39, by the end of the third quarter as Gray and Sims made three more 3-pointers and Carter Magee hit another.

Magee finished with nine points for St. Al, and Lazaveon Sylvester scored 15.

Brady Jett scored 14 for Silliman.

