Hinds CC graduates more than 800 in fall ceremonies

Forrest Davis is getting in on the ground floor of an in-demand career thanks to Hinds Community College.

“I chose the Logistics Technology program because I want to manage my own factory someday,” Davis said just before walking across the stage for fall commencement. “Every day, I see something on the news about the supply chain and shortages.”

Davis, 22, of Jackson, was among students who participated in one of three ceremonies held Dec. 15 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus. Hinds graduated 826 students, with 1,150 credentials issued overall as many students earned more than one credential.

In total, 148 graduated cum laude with a grade point average of 3.2 to 3.59; 94 graduated magna cum laude with a grade point average of 3.6 to 3.99 and 117 graduated summa cum laude with a grade point average of 4.0.

“The power of education is that it drives our vision for a better life,” Hinds President Dr. Stephen Vacik said in remarks to graduates. “Our vision as an institution is that Hinds will serve as a catalyst to create a compelling culture – right here in Mississippi.”

Speaking before academic and career and technical graduates at the 11 a.m. ceremony was student Michael Griffith, of Magee, who earned an associate degree in Commercial Aviation. Griffith used some of the language of aviators to inspire fellow graduates to continue pursuing their career goals.

“You will make mistakes, but by trusting your instruments and having the discipline and resiliency to give it your all, you can hold your head high,” Griffith said.

Several career and technical graduates found work as they continued studying for their degree.

“I’m already working at a car dealership as I went through the Automotive Technology program,” said Kaleb Troy Britt, of Vicksburg, also among the college’s magna cum laude graduates.

Porcha Kimble, of Clinton, has a job with a company that does medical billing, but now her credential in the field will help build a career.

“This will help me advance with them now,” Kimble said, holding her diploma in Health Information Technology with her mother, Ivory Gardner, and husband, Michael Kimble.

Veronica Howard, of Madison, returned to school recently and by next summer, when she earns a second Hinds degree, in Nursing, she will have turned 61.

“My mother is a nurse and she has been an inspiration for me,” Howard said.