NORAD offers a way for children to follow Santa’s path over Vicksburg

Christmas Eve is Friday, and that means Santa Claus will begin his annual journey of bringing gifts and goodies to children all over the world.

And if children want to keep track of his travels so they’ll know when he’s going to arrive in Vicksburg, there is a special tool online.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, better known as NORAD, has been keeping track of Santa’s movements for more than 60 years and now has a way for children to follow Santa along with the technicians at NORAD.

Children can go to https://www.noradsanta.org to follow Santa, or they can use one of NORAD’s social media sites or call NORAD at 1-877-HI-NORAD for a real-time update.

“NORAD has always helped me get to children’s homes safely,” Santa said. “I hope children will keep track of me as I go across the world to visit all my friends. But they need to remember to go to bed when they see I’m close to their house, because the special Christmas magic that helps me deliver presents to their home only works when children are asleep.”