Percy L. Brown, Jr. passed away on Dec. 15 at Merit Health River Region at the age of 50.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23 at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Reverend Earl Cosey Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 22 from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.