SHINING BRIGHT: ERDC Under the Lights sees thousands in attendance

The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s annual Christmas display, ERDC Under the Lights, took visitors on a lighted tour of the research center’s campus and featured displays of cascading lights, lighted equipment and different renditions of Santa Claus — lighted, inflated and real.

ERDC was open to visitors for the lighted tour Dec. 16-18, but rain forced the final day to be moved the Dec. 19. The tours began at 5:30 p.m. each evening and long lines of cars were seen along Halls Ferry Road as families gathered to tour the campus and see the displays.

All photos by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post