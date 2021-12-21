The Vicksburg Post announces holiday distribution changes

Published 6:39 pm Tuesday, December 21, 2021

By Staff Reports

Due to upcoming postal holidays, The Vicksburg Post will be delivered on different days during the next two weeks.

During the Christmas holiday and during New Year’s the following week, subscribers will have their papers delivered Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail on Saturday, Dec. 25, or Saturday, Jan. 1.

The Post’s delivery schedule will return to normal beginning Jan. 3, 2022.

Those with questions or concerns regarding holiday distribution are welcome to call The Vicksburg Post at 601-636-4545.

More News

Academy Of Innovation students build Old 80 bridge replica for Vicksburg Warren School District

NORAD offers a way for children to follow Santa’s path over Vicksburg

SHINING BRIGHT: ERDC Under the Lights sees thousands in attendance

Hinds CC graduates more than 800 in fall ceremonies

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Did you shop local for Christmas gifts this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...