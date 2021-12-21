The Vicksburg Post announces holiday distribution changes

Due to upcoming postal holidays, The Vicksburg Post will be delivered on different days during the next two weeks.

During the Christmas holiday and during New Year’s the following week, subscribers will have their papers delivered Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail on Saturday, Dec. 25, or Saturday, Jan. 1.

The Post’s delivery schedule will return to normal beginning Jan. 3, 2022.

Those with questions or concerns regarding holiday distribution are welcome to call The Vicksburg Post at 601-636-4545.