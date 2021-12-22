Soccer roundup: Flashes, Vikings secure wins to close out 2021

St. Aloysius’ boys’ soccer team stayed hot on a chilly afternoon by beating Catholic school rival Cathedral on Tuesday.

Cooper Madison scored four goals, and St. Al scored three times in the last 15 minutes to defeat Cathedral 6-3.

The Flashes (5-2) and Green Wave combined for six goals in the second half, and St. Al eventually pulled away with its late flurry.

John Ellis Montgomery and Will Dowe scored one goal apiece to add to Madison’s four.

John Carter Austin, Grayson Guedon and Jacob Moore all scored one goal for Cathedral.

St. Al will take an extended break for the holidays, and will not play again until facing Brookhaven Academy Jan. 4 at 5:30 p.m. at Balzli Field.

Warren Central 3, Neville (La.) 0

Tony King, Justin Hasty and Anden McClurg each scored a goal as Warren Central’s boys’ soccer team closed out 2021 by beating Neville (La.) on Saturday.

The Vikings (9-2-1) bounced back from a region loss against Northwest Rankin by posting their sixth shutout of the season. They’ll return to action Jan. 4, at home against Richland.