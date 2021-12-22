Warren County Land Records December 13 to December 20
Published 1:36 pm Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period December 13 to December 20.
Warranty Deeds
* Morgan E. Loyd and Amanda Prysilla Coomans to Jared Rosmond Aden, Lot 57, Lake Forest No. 1.
*Andrew J. Barnes and Jamie Barnes to John A. White Jr. and Pamela White, Block B, Lot 122, Marion Park No. 2
* Richard C. Dove and Linda D. Dove to Mellie M. Billingsley, Lot 312, Openwood Plantation No. 8-C.
* Joseph L. Smith and Kelly V. Smith to Justin Noble Rushing and Skylar Nicole Blades, Lot 4, Twistwood Subdivision.
* Bliss on Washington LLC to Bovina Development LLC, Block 60, Part of Lot 286, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.
* Capital Investment Corporation to Kathy L. Bryant, Part of East ½ of Section 24, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
* Capital Investment Corporation to Kathy L. Bryant, Part of Section 21, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.
* Betty Jean Harper and John Gargaro to Emilie Elizabeth Dantin, Block B, Lot 122, Marion Park No. 2.
* Ollie Hardaway and Enid Hardaway to Tara U. Reynolds, Lot 48, Cottonwood Subdivision Part Two.
* Andrew M. McMahan and Olivia L. McMahan to Jonathan Terry Stephens, Lot 6, Lake Park Estates No. 3 Resurvey.
* Terri Jo Commercial LLC to Pham Phong Phu, Part of Section 21, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
* Authur David White and Bonnie L. White to Jennifer Michele Purvis-Marsh, Lot 260, Openwood Plantation No. 8-A.
* Sally B. Southall and Robert M. Southall to Joan Hough Tomlinson, Lot 7, Openwood Plantation No. 9-A.
* Kennith M. Sowell and Tina M. Sowell to Bernard Tan and Molly Tan, Lot 115, Oak Park No. 2.
* The Money Source Inc. to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Lot 28 & 28A, Parkside Land Co.
Deeds of Trust
* Jared Rosmond Aden to Cadence Bank, Lot 57, Lake Forest No. 1.
* Tan Bernard to Regions Bank, Lot 115, Oak Park No. 2.
* William D. Blackledge to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Block B, Lot 2, Lightcap Place No. 1.
* Frances Darlene George and Lela White Blizzard, Individual as Trustee to White Family Trust, Part of Section 10, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.
* Bovina Development LLC to RiverHills Bank, Block 60, Part of Lot 286, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.
* Donny R. Brown to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Part of Section 22, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.
* Kathy L. Bryant to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 24, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
* Kathy L. Bryant to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 21, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.
* Jennifer Michele Purvis-Marsh to Cadence Bank, Lot 260, Openwood Plantation No. 8-D.
* Darrell E. Carson to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lot 75, Greenbrier Subdivision.
* Emilie Elizabeth Dantin to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Block B, Lot 122, Marion Park No. 2.
* Haley McWhorter to Evansville Teacher Federal Credit Union, Part of the Southeast ¼ of the Northeast ¼ of Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.
* Tara U. Reynolds to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Lot 48, Cottonwood Subdivision Part Two.
* Natasha Renee Rutledge to Freedom Mortgage Coporation, Lot 314, Stonegate Subdivision-Part 3.
* James A. Wold, Bruce Gilman and Ann F. Gilman to William T. Harris, All of Lot 4, Lake Park Estates No. 6 Extension.
* Logan Lewis and Hannah Arlene Lewis to Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Lot 22, Lake Park Estates No. 6.
* Fredrick E. Martin Jr. and Pamela Martin and Fredrick E. Martin III to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 2, Forrest Cove Part 1.
* Debra Viola Walker to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Northeast ¼ Section 32, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.
* Pham Phong Phu to Terri Jo Commercial Llc, Part of Section 21, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
* PP Vicksburg II LLC to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 30, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.
* Shelby P. Primeaux and Zachery A. Primeaux, Lot 9, Section 36, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.
* Earl Wallace and Diane Wallace to RiverHills Bank, Lot 2, Lake Park Estates No. 1 Resurvey.
* Justin Noble Rushing to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 4, Twistwood Subdivision.
* Jonathan Terry Stephens to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 6, Lake Park Estate No. 3 Resurvey.
* Debra L. Strange to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 18, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
* Warner Lee Wiles and Jennifer Erin Wiles to Trustmark National Bank, Lots 25-28, Belle Meade No. 1.
Marriage Licenses
* John Anthony Ladner, 33, Mississippi, to Mary Catherine Knight, 27, South Carolina.
* Matthew Leon Bryan, 30, Mississippi, to Ruby Leigh Arnold, 31, Mississippi.
* Tyrek Dontae’ McKinley, 31, Mississippi, to Keyera Monique Williams, 29, Mississippi.