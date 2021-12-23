Gladys Ruth Holmes of Jackson, Miss., passed away on Dec. 20 at Medical City Frisco Hospital in Frisco, Texas. She was 86.

Gladys was born in Durant, Miss. and grew up in Vicksburg. After graduating from Bowman High School in 1953 and secretarial school in 1955, she enrolled at Arkansas AM&N College in Pine Bluff on a choir scholarship. She continued her education at Alcorn A&M College and graduated from Jackson State with a BS in Office Administration.

Gladys lived and worked in Memphis, Tenn., and Chicago, Ill., before moving to Jackson in 1968. She was employed at various businesses including General Electric, the IRS, the City of Jackson and Jackson Public Schools.

Gladys was preceded in death by her mother, Sadie White and her stepfather, Theodore White.

She is survived by her daughter, Johnnjalyn Jones, and son-in-law, James Jones, both of Carrollton, Texas; and her granddaughter, Courtney Jones of Richardson, Texas. She also has a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be on Monday, Dec. 27, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside funeral services will be on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Dr. Michael Reed officiating.