Fire damages Washington Street house

Published 9:47 am Saturday, December 25, 2021

By John Surratt

An early morning fire heavily damaged this home on Washington Street Saturday morning. The blaze forced firefighters to turn their efforts to sawing adjacent buildings. Submitted Craig Danczyk

An early morning fire heavily damaged an unoccupied house at 2510 Washington St. Saturday.

Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk said the fire occurred about 2 a.m. He said the building’s roof collapsed early as firefighters battled the blaze and Battalion Chief Mike Love ordered crews to use defensive tactics to save adjacent structures.

Besides Love, Engines 6 and 7, Ladder 14, rescue and Ambulance 40 responded to the fire call.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Pipe problem affecting city sewer pump in Vicksburg

Keeping Christmas trees up through Epiphany part of seasonal tradition

HOPPY HOLIDAYS: Mississippi drinks 62.7 million gallons of beer at Christmas, and Vicksburg’s Key City Brewery is in that number

From the Kids: What does Christmas mean to you?

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Did you shop local for Christmas gifts this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...