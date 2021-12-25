Fire damages Washington Street house

An early morning fire heavily damaged an unoccupied house at 2510 Washington St. Saturday.

Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk said the fire occurred about 2 a.m. He said the building’s roof collapsed early as firefighters battled the blaze and Battalion Chief Mike Love ordered crews to use defensive tactics to save adjacent structures.

Besides Love, Engines 6 and 7, Ladder 14, rescue and Ambulance 40 responded to the fire call.