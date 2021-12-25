Fire damages Washington Street house

- An early morning fire heavily damaged this home on Washington Street Saturday morning. The blaze forced firefighters to turn their efforts to sawing adjacent buildings.
An early morning fire heavily damaged an unoccupied house at 2510 Washington St. Saturday.
Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk said the fire occurred about 2 a.m. He said the building’s roof collapsed early as firefighters battled the blaze and Battalion Chief Mike Love ordered crews to use defensive tactics to save adjacent structures.
Besides Love, Engines 6 and 7, Ladder 14, rescue and Ambulance 40 responded to the fire call.
