Pipe problem affecting city sewer pump in Vicksburg

Problems with the lines at a city sewer pumping station on U.S. 80 could force the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen to declare an emergency to repair the problem.

The station is used to help the flow of sewage to the city’s wastewater treatment plant on Rifle Range Road.

“It’s pump station No. 2; it’s the furthest one out,” Public works director Garnet Van Norman said. “All the piping has come loose in it; it’s just old and worn out.”

Van Norman said the pipes are inside the more than 40-year-old pump. He also said city crews have been able to bypass the problem, adding representatives from Hemphill Construction in Florence will come to inspect the problem to determine how to repair it.

State bid law allows the city to declare an emergency in the event of serious problems. The declaration allows city officials to bypass the normal bid process to be able to make repairs faster.