Trophy Case: Wesson Smith

Published 8:00 am Saturday, December 25, 2021

By Staff Reports

Wesson Smith, 7, killed his first deer on Nov. 14 in Fitler. The 6-pointer was still in velvet. Wesson is the son of Trent and Amanda Smith.

The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com and include the names of those pictured, the date and location of the hunt, and the size of the animal. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.

More Sports

Who’s Hot

2021 Vicksburg Post All-County Football: Offense

2021 Vicksburg Post All-County Football: PCA’s Washington finishes strong

2021 Vicksburg Post All-County Football: Defense

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Did you shop local for Christmas gifts this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...