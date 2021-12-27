County teams spread out for holiday basketball tournaments

Published 10:35 am Monday, December 27, 2021

By Ernest Bowker

Vicksburg's Kameron Brown (1) and Warren Central's Jason Williams (32) watch the ball go out of bounds. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

From the Gulf Coast to Jackson, Warren County’s high school basketball teams are getting back into action this week at a slew of holiday tournaments.

Vicksburg High’s boys’ team will head to Gulf Breeze, Florida, to play in the Innisfree Hotels Pensacola Beach Basketball Event beginning Monday. The tournament features 28 teams from nearly a dozen states. The Gators are back in it after reaching the championship game in 2019.

Warren Central’s teams will stay closer to home, with the girls playing at Copiah Academy and the boys in the JPS Christmas Tournament in Jackson, and Porter’s Chapel Academy will go to Benton Academy.

Vicksburg High’s girls’ team, and both St. Aloysius teams, are taking the week off and will return to the court next week.

Here are the schedules for Warren County’s teams this week:

Vicksburg High Boys
Innisfree Hotels Pensacola Beach Basketball Event
At Gulf Breeze, Fla.
• Monday – vs. Kings High School, 1 p.m.
• Tuesday – vs. Madisonville-North Hopkins (Kentucky), 8:30 a.m.
• Wednesday – vs. Walnut Grove (Georgia), 2:30 p.m.

Warren Central boys
JPS Christmas Tournament
At Forest Hill High School, Jackson
• Tuesday – vs. Tylertown, 1 p.m.
• Wednesday – vs. Clarksdale, 1 p.m.

Porter’s Chapel boys
Benton Academy Winter Games
• Tuesday – vs. Humphreys Academy, 5:45 p.m.
• Wednesday – vs. Mt. Salus, 3:15 p.m.

Warren Central girls
Copiah Christmas Classic
At Copiah Academy
• Monday – vs. Hartfield Academy, 2:15 p.m.
• Tuesday – vs. Columbia Academy or Parklane Academy, 10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m.
• Wednesday – vs. TBA, 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. or 3:30 p.m.

Porter’s Chapel girls
Benton Academy Winter Games
• Tuesday – vs. Humphreys Academy, 4:30 p.m.
• Wednesday – vs. Mt. Salus, 2 p.m.

