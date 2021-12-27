Flaggs expects report on officer’s conduct Tuesday

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said he expects to have a full report Tuesday on the alleged use of excessive force by a Vicksburg police officer during the arrest of an individual early Sunday morning.

“Chief (Penny) Jones is supposed to thoroughly investigate it and give me a complete recommendation tomorrow by 11 o’clock,” Flaggs said Monday. “Then, depending what she comes up with, I’m going to make a recommendation to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

“We’ll probably have a special meeting,” he said. “We’re not going to tolerate police behavior problems in the city.”

Jones said officer Eddie Colbert is suspended with pay pending the results of a police department internal affairs investigation after a video surfaced of him allegedly using excessive force to arrest John Dolley.

The video shows Colbert apparently striking and forcing Dolley down to the street on Washington Street early Sunday morning. Jones said Dolley was later charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace, which are misdemeanor charges. He has been released on bond.

She said Colbert and other officers responded to a call about a disturbance in the 1300 block of Washington Street involving Dolley.

The video shows what appears to be Colbert slapping Dolley and pulling him to the ground but does not show what happened immediately before the incident. Jones said the events that occurred before the video are the subject of the investigation.

A 10-second video that appeared online later Sunday claims to show what happened before the arrest and shows a man walking in the street and apparently blocking a car on Washington Street but shows no interaction with police.

Colbert, who is an investigator with the Vicksburg Police Department, was shot in the face in Jackson Dec. 5, 2020, and was in critical condition for several weeks. Before joining the Vicksburg Police Department, he was part of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.