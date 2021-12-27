Missy Gators, Gators split on first day of Florida tournament

The first day in Florida for Vicksburg High’s basketball teams yielded mixed results.

The Missy Gators won their opener at the 2021 Innisfree Hotels Pensacola Beach Basketball Event by winning 50-43 against Woodmont High School on Monday morning.

Janiah Caples led Vicksburg with 21 points and Layla Carter scored 16 against the opponent from Piedmont, South Carolina.

Vicksburg’s boys’ team took the court early Monday afternoon, but lost its first tournament game 53-49 against Kings High School from suburban Cincinnati, Ohio. Kameron Brown led the Gators with 18 points and Tyler Carter scored 14.

Monday’s games were the first of three each for the Missy Gators and Gators against out-of-state competition at the tournament in Gulf Breeze, Florida. The tournament features nearly 50 teams from about a dozen states.

The Missy Gators will play Tennessee’s Clarkrange High School Tuesday at 10 a.m., and then South Carolina’s Legion Collegiate Academy Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Vicksburg’s boys’ team will face Madisonville-North Hopkins, from Kentucky, Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. Its final game is against Walnut Grove (Georgia) Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.