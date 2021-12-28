Bovina-Tiffentown Crossing reopened after train derailment

The Bovina-Tiffentown Crossing on Bovina Drive reopened Monday, less than one week after a train derailed.

At least 17 of the train’s 70 cars derailed in the incident, causing damage to rails and spilling chemicals including sodium hydroxide. However, according to Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk, the clean-up process moved smoothly.

“It was a significant event as far as the damage,” Danczyk said. “But there was a multi-agency response and the railroad itself responded quickly. Contractors were brought in for the clean-up side.

“It was a mess, and there was a lot of damage to the rail. Kansas City Southern made a very rapid response, removing the overturned rail cars, getting the product removed from the site, fixing the rail itself. … My hat’s off to them, because it did move much quicker than I anticipated.”

Although the event took place in the county, the Vicksburg Fire Department responded to the scene to help coordinate any hazmat efforts, Danczyk said. VFD also provided lighting with portable light towers.

Warren County Fire Coordinator Jerry Briggs echoed Danczyk’s statements, saying the railroad crews will still be working in the area for a few days, but that the crossing is reopened and traffic will no longer need to be rerouted to Warrior’s Trail.

“They got that done way quicker than I thought they would, but those guys know what they’re doing.”