A Celebration of Life for Kimberly Reed Harris will be held on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Greater Grove Street M.B. Church.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 31 from 1 until 5 p.m. at C.J. Williams Mortuary Services with family present from 4 to 5 p.m.

Harris leaves to cherish her memories one daughter, Kametra Harris; one uncle L.C. Nash; one grandson, Jervarious Hardin Sr.; two great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.