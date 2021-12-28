Lady Vikes bounce back, beat Hillcrest Christian

Published 3:45 pm Tuesday, December 28, 2021

By Staff Reports

Warren Central basketball player Jae'la Smith scored 14 points in a 45-30 win over Hillcrest Christian on Tuesday.

Warren Central used a big run in the second quarter to beat Hillcrest Christian 45-30 Tuesday at the Copiah Christmas Classic.

Jae’la Smith scored 14 points and Ta’Miya Sims had 10 points and eight rebounds to lead a balanced effort for the Lady Vikes (11-6), who went on a 20-2 run in the second quarter to blow the game open.

Alaila Bracey added nine points, and Zy Segrest had eight points and eight rebounds.

Warren Central bounced back from a loss to Hartfield Academy on Monday to win for the fifth time in six games. It will conclude its three-game run in Copiah Academy’s holiday tournament by facing Parklane Academy Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

 

