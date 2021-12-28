Louis Blanchard Nettles

Funeral services for Louis “Bubba” Blanchard Nettles, age 73, were held at Parkview Baptist Church in Tallulah, La., Friday, Dec. 24 at 10 a.m. with Brother Jason Lupo officiating. Visitation was held from 9 to 10 a.m. Burial followed the funeral service at Silver Cross Cemetery in Tallulah under the direction of Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Dream Hunt Foundation.