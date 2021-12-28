Louis Blanchard Nettles

Published 11:39 am Tuesday, December 28, 2021

By Staff Reports

Funeral services for Louis “Bubba” Blanchard Nettles, age 73, were held at Parkview Baptist Church in Tallulah, La., Friday, Dec. 24 at 10 a.m. with Brother Jason Lupo officiating. Visitation was held from 9 to 10 a.m. Burial followed the funeral service at Silver Cross Cemetery in Tallulah under the direction of Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Dream Hunt Foundation.

 

More Obits

Kimberly Reed Harris 

Gwendolyn Loving Wilson

Oscar Qualls 

Tiffany O. Porter 

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you believe COVID-19 is worse in Warren County after the holidays?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...