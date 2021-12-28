River City Early College Applications now open for 2022-23 school year

Published 2:25 pm Tuesday, December 28, 2021

By Staff Reports

Members of River City Early College High School’s Class of 2020, the first senior class for the school, come together for an informal class portrait. There are 34 members of the class. (Courtland Wells/The Vicksburg Post)

River City Early College announced earlier this month that applications for the 2022-23 school year will be open through Feb. 11, 2022.

RCEC representatives will visit 8th-grade students at Warren Central Junior High School on Jan. 24, Vicksburg Junior High School on Jan. 25 and Academy of Innovation on Jan. 26.

A community information night will also be held on Feb. 1 at River City Early College in the George Oaks Building-Hinds Community College Campus (755 MS-27, Vicksburg, MS 39180).

All prospective 8th-grade students and parents are invited to attend.

Between Tuesday, Feb. 15 and Friday, Feb. 25, the school will conduct parent-student interviews on the RCEC campus, and on March 11,  acceptance and waiting list letters will be mailed to all applicants.

The goal of the Early College High School Program admissions process is to select and admit a diverse group of academically capable students in the Vicksburg Warren School District who have a genuine interest in pursuing a unique and rigorous program focused on earning a high school diploma along with an associate’s degree.

Elements considered for admission include academic potential, references, interview, diversity and characteristics including intellectual curiosity, self-motivation, maturity, self-discipline and a desire for a non-traditional high school setting.

For more information, visit https://www.vwsd.org.

