A Celebration of Life will be held for Coach Tiffany O. Porter on Friday, Dec. 31 at Vicksburg Event and Business Center 2321 Washington Street at 11a.m. (Mask are required.)

Porter transitioned on Thursday, Dec. 23 in Bulford, Ga. She was 43.

Porter was preceded in death by her father, James Porter Sr.

She leaves to cherish her memories her son, Simeon Powell; her mother, Lillian Porter; one brother, James Porter; three sisters, Franshelia Straughter, Toccara Henderson and Veronica Johnson; a host of relatives and friends including the Durman, Gant, Hubbard and Powell Families.

Arrangements are being handled by C.J. Williams Mortuary Services.