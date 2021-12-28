Tiffany O. Porter 

Published 2:19 pm Tuesday, December 28, 2021

By Staff Reports

A Celebration of Life will be held for Coach Tiffany O. Porter on  Friday, Dec. 31 at Vicksburg Event and Business Center 2321 Washington Street at 11a.m. (Mask are required.)

Porter transitioned on Thursday, Dec. 23 in Bulford, Ga. She was 43.

Porter was preceded in death by her father, James Porter Sr.

She leaves to cherish her memories her son, Simeon Powell; her mother, Lillian Porter; one brother, James Porter; three sisters, Franshelia Straughter, Toccara Henderson and Veronica Johnson; a host of relatives and friends including the Durman, Gant, Hubbard and Powell Families.

Arrangements are being handled by C.J. Williams Mortuary Services.

 

More Obits

Kimberly Reed Harris 

Gwendolyn Loving Wilson

Oscar Qualls 

Yvonne Griffin 

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you believe COVID-19 is worse in Warren County after the holidays?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...