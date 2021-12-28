Yvonne Griffin 

Published 2:17 pm Tuesday, December 28, 2021

By Staff Reports

A Celebration of Life will be held for Yvonne Griffin on Sunday, Jan.  2, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Word of Faith Christian Center.

Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 31 at C J Williams Mortuary Services from 1 until 5 p.m. with family being present from 4 until 5 p.m.

Griffin was preceded in death by her parents A.C. and Debra Griffin.

She leaves to cherish her memories two sons, William Griffin and Antonio Griffin; one brother, Steve Griffin; three grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

 

More Obits

Kimberly Reed Harris 

Gwendolyn Loving Wilson

Oscar Qualls 

Tiffany O. Porter 

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you believe COVID-19 is worse in Warren County after the holidays?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...