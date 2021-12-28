A Celebration of Life will be held for Yvonne Griffin on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Word of Faith Christian Center.

Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 31 at C J Williams Mortuary Services from 1 until 5 p.m. with family being present from 4 until 5 p.m.

Griffin was preceded in death by her parents A.C. and Debra Griffin.

She leaves to cherish her memories two sons, William Griffin and Antonio Griffin; one brother, Steve Griffin; three grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.