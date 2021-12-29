Helen Verine Cagle

Helen Verine “Vi” Cotton Cagle, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend to all who met her, passed away on Dec. 25 in Pensacola, Fla. Verine was a 1959 graduate of Jett High School, she retired in 2006 from D.W. McMillan Hospital in Brewton, Ala. after a lifelong career as an x-ray technician. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Cotton and Margaret Thompson Hutchinson.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Steven) York; her son, George (Rhonda) Cagle; granddaughter, Rachel Helen York and future son-in-law Fikret Halilov; her dear cousin, Mary Ann Thompson Gaines of Pearl, Miss., who was like a sister to her. Verine preferred no flowers to be sent, just that those who knew and loved her remember her lovingly and fondly, preferable over a cup of coffee as she always enjoyed.

The graveside service will be held Thursday, Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Vicksburg where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved mother, father, and other family members who preceded her.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, Fla. is entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.