Mississippi Highway Patrol announces New Year’s enforcement period

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will intensify enforcement efforts for the 2021-2022 New Year’s Holiday Travel Period, which will begin on Thursday, Dec. 30. at 6 a.m. and conclude on Sunday, Jan. 2 at midnight.

All available Troopers will be called into service to promote safe travel, with a particular emphasis placed on high visibility.

The enforcement of speeding, seatbelt, distracted and impaired driving laws, along with the use of safety checkpoints, will be utilized to reduce crashes this Holiday Period.

During the 2020-2021 New Year’s Travel Enforcement Period, MHP investigated 158 crashes with three fatalities and made 184 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems.

“The New Year 2022 is fast approaching, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol is committed to stepping up enforcement efforts during this holiday period,” said Lt. Colonel Malachi Sanders. “We will do our part, and we ask the public to do theirs by wearing a seatbelt and driving careful so we can bring in 2022 safely.”