Photo Gallery: AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Published 9:27 am Wednesday, December 29, 2021

By Staff Reports

MEMPHIS — Mississippi State made its 12th consecutive bowl appearance on Tuesday when it faced Texas Tech in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. The game didn’t go the Bulldogs’ way — Texas Tech ran for 260 yards and won 34-7 — but it still capped a solid season for the program. Mississippi State finished 7-6 and set nearly a dozen school records.

Enjoy this selection of photos from before, during and after the game, taken by freelance photographer Walter Frazier.

More Sports

2021 Sports Year in Review

Trophy Case: Allie Danyel Smith

Who’s Hot

Texas Tech flattens Bulldogs in Liberty Bowl

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you believe COVID-19 is worse in Warren County after the holidays?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...