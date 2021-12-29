Photo Gallery: AutoZone Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS — Mississippi State made its 12th consecutive bowl appearance on Tuesday when it faced Texas Tech in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. The game didn’t go the Bulldogs’ way — Texas Tech ran for 260 yards and won 34-7 — but it still capped a solid season for the program. Mississippi State finished 7-6 and set nearly a dozen school records.

Enjoy this selection of photos from before, during and after the game, taken by freelance photographer Walter Frazier.