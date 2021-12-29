Trophy Case: Allie Danyel Smith

Published 8:00 am Wednesday, December 29, 2021

By Staff Reports

Allie Danyel Smith killed her first deer, a 6-pointer, on Christmas Day in Rodney. She is the daughter of Hannah and Travis Smith.

The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com and include the names of those pictured, the date and location of the hunt, and the size of the animal. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.

More Sports

Photo Gallery: AutoZone Liberty Bowl

2021 Sports Year in Review

Who’s Hot

Texas Tech flattens Bulldogs in Liberty Bowl

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you believe COVID-19 is worse in Warren County after the holidays?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...