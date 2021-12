Trophy Case: Allie Danyel Smith

Allie Danyel Smith killed her first deer, a 6-pointer, on Christmas Day in Rodney. She is the daughter of Hannah and Travis Smith.

•

The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com and include the names of those pictured, the date and location of the hunt, and the size of the animal. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.