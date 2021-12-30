Judith Lynn Nasif Montalvo

Judith (Judy) Lynn Nasif Montalvo, 75, departed this life on Dec. 24, 2021 in Vicksburg.

Born on Aug. 4, 1946 to Norman and Pauline Nasif, Judy was a 1964 graduate of H.V. Cooper High School. She attended Northeast Louisiana University, and transferred her sophomore year to the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg where she majored in Art.

Judy began working as an interior designer and sales associate at her parents furniture store, Nasif Furniture Mart in the early 70’s. She then opened and operated Judy Creamcheese Boutique. Her creative art work was painted on the walls throughout the purple and orange house on Clay Street. She stocked the store for women and men with fashions that were way ahead of the time. She was noted for her out-of-the-ordinary fashion shows complete with a live band and dancing models.

Judy was gifted with many talents among which included art using different mediums, decorating, being a fashion trend setter, a pianist and a gourmet chef. Her creativity knew no bounds.

Judy was always thinking of ways to entertain. She was definitely the “Leader of the Pack”. She had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed making others laugh. She had the gift of gab and never met a stranger. Judy could contribute to any subject in a conversation. She was always an encourager and had a very generous spirit.

Judy was a member of St. George Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church. In her earlier years she served as president of the Women of St. George. Her faith, love for the Lord and her family were an important part of her life.

Throughout her life, Judy always had pets whom she adored. She especially had a soft spot for homeless and abused animals.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Pauline Nasif; her maternal grandparents, Alex and Katina Koury; her paternal grandparents, Ameen and Deebie Fattouh; her cousin, Lori Nosser, and numerous relatives.

Judy is survived by her three sisters, Donna Thornton (Wayne) of Vicksburg, Sue Gragg (Jim) of Dallas, Texas, Paula Shaw (Ben) of Vicksburg; her nieces, Nicole Aramoonie (Anthony) of Dallas, Texas, Danielle George of Dallas, Texas, Jessica Dyar (Travis) of Raymond; her great niece, Alexa Aramoonie; and her great nephews, Dominic Aramoonie, and Dallas and Dylan Dyar. She is also survived by her dear Aunt Dolores Nosser, numerous cousins, and her beloved dog, Celli.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Judy’s personal caregiver, Kesi Nix; her neighbor, Nancy Benard, Mona Denekas and to those who brought her favorite foods.

The funeral service for family and relatives only will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at St. George Orthodox Church with the Very Reverend Gabriel Karam officiating. Everyone is asked to wear masks inside the church. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. George Orthodox Church, 2709 Washington St., Vicksburg, MS 39180; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; The City of Vicksburg Animal Shelter (in memory of Judy Montalvo) 100 Old Mill Road, Vicksburg, MS 39180; or your favorite charity.

Active Pallbearers will be Remy Massey, Kevin Mahoney, Chris Nasif, Ryan Nasif, Daniel Nasif, John David Hosemann, Dallas Dyar, and Dylan Dyar.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Doug Nasif, Ellis Nasif, George Nasif, Greg Nasif, Butch Nasif, Ellis Glenn Koury, Dobie Nosser, Joseph Nosser, David Hosemann, and Robert Gholston.