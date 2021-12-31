FRAZIER: Recharge your soul in the New Year

Published 4:00 am Friday, December 31, 2021

By Terri Cowart Frazier

If you have never read anything by Alan Cohen, I would recommend you check him out.

In a previous column, I referred to his inspirational book, “The Dragon Doesn’t Live Here Anymore.”

Another of his books I have enjoyed all year long is “A Daily Dose of Sanity: A Five-Minute Soul Recharge for Every Day of the Year.”

I especially liked his narrative for Dec. 24 — so much so, I dog-eared the page.

While the story was selected for Christmas Eve, I thought it was also apropos for the beginning of a new year.

Therefore, I decided I would share it with readers in my New Year’s Eve column.

Stories Worth Telling

“The birds are molting. If man could only molt also — his mind once a year its errors, his heat once a year its useless passions!” -James Lane Allen

“At the apex of the holiday season, Dee and I went to a liquor store to purchase a gift of wine for a friend. There we asked the store owner, a congenial fellow named Ali, for some recommendations. We were pleasantly surprised to find that Ali was a world-class wine expert. He went into fascinating poetic details about each wine, describing its subtlest nuances and mesmerizing us with stories about the history of each winery, some of which went back over a thousand years. I was rapt. Finally, I commented, ‘I guess all wines have a story.’

“Ali smiled and shook his head. ‘Not exactly,’ he replied. ‘All good wines have a story.’

“There are some stories worth telling and some stories not worth telling. We have all told lots of stories, some of which empower us and others that disempower us. Many people have been stuck on a self-defeating story for so long that their lives stay in a rut, and they wonder why. Others have latched onto life-giving stories that keep making their world better.

“The end of this year might be a good time to assess which stories you wish to quit telling and which ones you would like to continue, amplify or replace the old stories with. Any story that portrays you as a creative, whole and blessed being living in an abundant universe with infinite potential is a worthwhile one to tell. Any story that portrays you as a limited, unloved or victimized person living in a world that does not honor or support you will undermine you. The choice is yours.

“Think of your story as a train you have been riding on. If it has been taking you to places you want to go, it is worth continuing the ride. If it is delivering you to undesirable places, it may be time to get off and board a vessel that takes you to where you’d rather be.”

Cohen then asks the reader, “Which story would you like to let go of? Which story would you like to replace it with?”

Happy New Year.

 

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More Opinion

OUR OPINION: Project Safe Neighborhoods will benefit all in Warren County

SURRATT: Of New Year’s resolutions and John Madden

GUIZERIX: Vicksburg keeps Christmas Spirit all season long

ON THE SHELF: New Adult Fiction to tickle your fancy

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you believe COVID-19 is worse in Warren County after the holidays?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...