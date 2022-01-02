Library Column: Let the library help with New Year’s resolutions

This column was submitted by Evangeline Cessna, Local History Librarian at the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library.

This week’s column features New Adult Nonfiction to help you keep those New Year’s resolutions.

Neila Rey’s book is called “100 No-Equipment Workouts.” If you want to stay active, get fit, build muscle tone and/or shed extra pounds without buying extra equipment for your home, this is the book for you. You won’t have to worry whether you are using the right equipment, the right workout clothes, finding a gym, or finding space or time to exercise. There is also no worry about gym culture. You will find a routine that works for you no matter your fitness levels. Different workouts will ensure that your muscles don’t get used to the same regime, giving you more in return, and helping you stay active and not get bored with the same routine. It’s not necessary to work through the entire book; you can pick the workouts you like most or randomly select one and make it your workout of the day. For best results, you want to do 3 to 4 workouts per week.

“Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” is by Brene Brown. If your goal is to improve your relationships in the coming year, then this may be the book for you. Brene Brown maps the necessary skills and an actionable framework for meaningful connection. She teaches the language and tools to access a universe of new choices and second chances. Through her two decades of extensive research into the experiences that make us who we are and how that has shaped cultural conversation and helped define what it means to be courageous in our lives. Brown shares, “I want this book to be an atlas for all of us, because I believe that, with an adventurous heart and the right maps, we can travel anywhere and never fear losing ourselves.”

“5-Minute Core Exercises for Seniors: Daily Routines to Build Balance and Boost Confidence” is by Cindy Brehse. Having a strong core can improve mobility, reduce aches and pains, prevent falls, and build everyday confidence. This book makes it easy to incorporate daily exercise for seniors—or anyone really—with a list of forty individual movements and twenty-five quick routines for strengthening the major core muscles. You will learn the muscle groups that make up your core, the benefits of keeping them strong, the importance of breathing and stretching, and the latest science behind exercise. Discover a range of seated, standing, on-the-mat and weighted exercises that mimic everyday movement and don’t require any special equipment. There are how-to’s and illustrations for engaging the right muscles and preventing injury, as well as tips to increase or decrease the intensity of each movement to meet your needs.

If you are looking for a new hobby for the new year, then why not try “Cut & Dry: The Modern Guide to Dried Flowers from Growing to Styling” by Carolyn Dunster. Join the DIY trend of drying and creating stunning bouquets that outlast fresh-cut flowers. Dried flowers are perfect for bridal bouquets, table arrangements, and long-lasting home décor. Whether you are looking for elegant DIY bridal arrangements or trying to add a little flair to your room’s décor. There are designs to compliment every aesthetic and occasion. For those who are concerned with environmental impact, dried flowers are also gaining popularity as a more sustainable approach to floristry.

Author Kyle Hunt helps those new to bodybuilding with his latest “Bodybuilding for Beginners: a 12-Week Program to Build Muscle and Burn Fat.” Even if you have never set foot in a gym before, this book will help you build muscle in no time. Learn how to build muscle and burn fat with detailed walkthroughs of 55 exercises that will work your legs, chest, arms, and everything in between. The illustrated, step-by-step guides cover 45 high-impact exercises and 10 warm-ups and cool-downs. Get started with a simple, complete plan designed to take you from rookie to experienced bodybuilder. You will also evaluate your diet to make sure it supports your gains with macronutrient guidelines, simple meal ideas and food-prepping tips.

“Pottery For Beginners: Projects for Beautiful Ceramic Bowls, Mugs, Vases, and More” is by Kara Leigh Ford. If you have ever thought of working pottery but aren’t sure where to begin, this is the book for you. Ford lists inspiring projects and primers on equipment, technique, clay types and setting up your workspace. She makes pottery approachable for complete newcomers and those with more experience who may want to hone their skills. Each stand-alone piece builds upon a skill introduced in the previous project. If you craft all ten, then you will have learned pottery’s fundamentals. Tutorials on glazing and decorative techniques will help you discover your own unique style and understand the basics of the firing process to ensure beautifully finished pieces. Whether you want to make charming home décor or gifts for loved ones, you’ll find what you need as you embark on your pottery journey.