VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Ginger Kelly Is All For the Cats

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Ginger Kelly, who serves at the City of Vicksburg Animal Shelter.

The Vicksburg Animal Shelter houses unwanted or stray animals while helping them find their forever homes. Kelly is a native Mississippian and has been married for 18 years with two sons. She worked in the medical profession until her resignation in 2017. Kelly has also done some volunteering at her church, Crossway Church, and has been a volunteer at the Miss Mississippi Competition for 19 years.

How did you hear about the program?

I ran into a good friend, Tracy Chaney, at PetSense at their doggie Halloween costume contest in 2017. In our conversation, she asked if I would like to volunteer at the City of Vicksburg Animal Shelter. I started by walking dogs, but most of the dogs walked me. I then switched to cats.

What is your favorite memory while volunteering?

I have no one favorite memory, because every single time a cat, kitten, dog or puppy gets adopted, rescued or fostered, it is a celebration and those are all my most favorite memories.

What would you tell someone who is thinking about volunteering?

I would tell anyone wanting to volunteer to come check it out, because there are many different things you can do. For example, the dog walking wasn’t my cup of tea so I quit going, but thankfully I went back and found my niche, which was the cats.

What are your activities and what do they involve?

My activities are a variety. If short on help I assist where needed. I learn the personalities of the cats so when I post their pictures or videos on social media I can hopefully tweak interest for adoptions. I help choose some of our cats to go to PetSense through Paws Rescue, I help transport and my favorite activity is to love on them. It is exhilarating to see a tiny feral kitten learn to love to be held and petted.

What have you learned from volunteering with this organization?

I have learned that our pets in Warren County desperately need to be spayed or neutered. We’ve had up to 70 kittens in the shelter at one time and it can be entirely overwhelming. I have also learned that there are people in Vicksburg that are so unbelievably awesome and will do whatever they can when there is a need.

How has this changed you?

It has changed me in ways that are only for the good. When you give your heart and time to an animal that has no one else and you see what your giving can do for that animal; well, there is no other feeling in the world.

