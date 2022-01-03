College basketball TV schedule: Jan. 3-9
Published 8:39 am Monday, January 3, 2022
COLLEGE BASKETBALL ON TV
Note: Schedule subject to change because of COVID-19
Monday, Jan 3
5 p.m. CBSSN – Towson at Drexel
6 p.m. Big Ten – Wisconsin at Purdue
7 p.m. Pac-12 – Washington at Arizona
8 p.m. Big Ten – Maryland at Iowa
9 p.m. Pac-12 – Colorado at Oregon
Tuesday, Jan. 4
5 p.m. CBSSN – Ohio at Akron
5:30 p.m. SEC Network – Auburn at South Carolina
6 p.m. ESPN – Kentucky at LSU
6 p.m. ESPN2 – Oklahoma at Baylor
6 p.m. FS1 – Illinois at Minnesota
6 p.m. ESPNU – Texas A&M at Georgia
6 p.m. Big Ten – Michigan at Rutgers
7 p.m. CBSSN – Seton Hall at Butler
7:30 p.m. SEC network – Vanderbilt at Arkansas
8 p.m. ESPN2 – Kansas at Oklahoma State
8 p.m. FS1 – Providence at Marquette
8 p.m. ESPNU – Tulsa at Memphis
Wednesday, Jan. 5
5:30 p.m. FS1 – DePaul at St. John’s
6 p.m. ESPN2 – Alabama at Florida
6 p.m. ESPNU – Pittsburgh at Louisville
6 p.m. ESPN News – Furman at UNC Greensboro
6 p.m. SEC Network – Ole Miss at Tennessee
6 p.m. Big Ten – Nebraska at Michigan State
6 p.m. CBSSN – VCU at Dayton
7:30 FS1 – Creighton at Villanova
8 p.m. ESPN2 – North Carolina at Notre Dame
8 p.m. ESPNU – Texas Tech at Iowa State
8 p.m. SEC Network – Mississippi State at Missouri
8 p.m. Big Ten – Penn State at Northwestern
8 p.m. CBSSN – Loyola (Chicago) at Illinois State
9:30 p.m FS1 – Arizona State at UCLA
Thursday, Jan. 6
6 p.m. ESPN2 – Maryland at Illinois
6 p.m. FS1 – Ohio State at Indiana
6 p.m. ESPNU – New Hampshire at Vermont
6 p.m. ESPN News – Tennessee-Martin at Tennessee State
7 p.m. CBSSN – UAB at North Texas
8 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU – Washington State at Colorado
8 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU – SMU at Cincinnati
8 p.m. FS1 – Iowa at Wisconsin
8:30 p.m. Pac-12 – Washington at Utah
9 p.m. CBSSN – Louisiana Tech at UTEP
10 p.m. FS1 – Southern California at California
10 p.m. ESPNU – Saint Mary’s at Santa Clara
Friday, Jan. 7
5:30 p.m. FS1 – Marquette at Georgetown
5:30 p.m. CBSSN – Kent State at Ohio
6 p.m. ESPN2 – Milwaukee at Detroit Mercy
7:30 p.m. FS1 – Xavier at Butler
9:30 p.m. FS1 – Colorado State at Boise State
Saturday, Jan. 8
TBA FS1 – Arizona at Arizona State
11 a.m. FS1 – St. John’s at Providence OR Villanova at DePaul
11 a.m. Fox – Connecticut at Seton Hall
11 a.m. CBS – Wichita State at Houston
11 a.m. USA – Dayton at George Washington
11 a.m. ESPNU – South Carolina at Vanderbilt
11 a.m. Big Ten – Purdue at Penn State
Noon SEC Network – Arkansas at Texas A&M
1 p.m. CBS – Texas at Oklahoma State
1 p.m. ESPNU – Tulsa at Central Florida
1 p.m. Big Ten – Nebraska at Rutgers
1 p.m. CBSSN – Rhode Island at Davidson
1 p.m. USA – VCU at La Salle
1:30 p.m. Fox – Michigan State at Michigan
2:30 p.m. SEC Network – Alabama at Missouri
3 p.m. CBS – Nevada at San Diego State
3 p.m. ESPN2 – Kansas at Texas Tech
3 p.m. ESPNU – Central Florida at Tulane
3 p.m. CBSSN – Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure
5 p.m. ESPN2 OR ESPNU – Iowa State at Oklahoma
5 p.m. ESPN2 OR ESPNU – Tennessee at LSU
5 p.m. SEC Network – Georgia at Kentucky
5 p.m. CBSSN – Northern Iowa at Missouri State
5 p.m. Pac-12 – Washington State at Utah
7 p.m. ESPN2 OR ESPNU – Louisville at Florida State
7 p.m. ESPN2 OR ESPNU – Florida at Auburn
7 p.m. CBSSN – Utah State at New Mexico
7 p.m. Pac-12 – UCLA at California
7:30 p.m. SEC Network – Mississippi State at Ole Miss
9 p.m. ESPN2 OR ESPNU – Southern California at Stanford
9 p.m. ESPN2 OR ESPNU – Saint Mary’s at BYU
9 p.m. CBSSN – UNLV at Air Force
9:30 p.m. Pac-12 – Oregon at Oregon State
Sunday, Jan. 9
TBA Big Ten – Northwestern at Ohio State
TBA Big Ten – Wisconsin at Maryland
11 a.m. FS1 – Minnesota at Indiana
1 p.m. ESPNU – Yale at Harvard
2:30 p.m. ABC – Cincinnati at Memphis
4 p.m. ESPN2 OR ESPNU – Washington at Colorado