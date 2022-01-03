Hawkins UMC drive-thru prayer service changes time

Published 1:41 pm Monday, January 3, 2022

By John Surratt

Hawkins United Methodist Church is located at 3736 Halls Ferry Road. (John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post)

Hawkins United Methodist Church’s monthly drive-thru prayer service has changed its time from 7 to 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to noon.

A group of church members offers the drive-thru prayer service on the first Thursday of each month in the church’s lower parking lot off Halls Ferry Road. The location allows people to pull off the road, go into the church parking lot, receive a blessing and then continue with their travels.

The program began in 2014 after a church member heard about the idea from a church in North Mississippi and the congregation decided to try it. The church members involved with the service do not try to convert or preach; they only offer prayer to those who ask.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Kelle Barfield elected Warren County Board of Supervisors President

City of Vicksburg seeks to name South Frontage extension bridge for Gilmer

Claiborne County man charged with first-degree murder

Longtime Vicksburg businesswoman, community volunteer Margaret Gilmer dies

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you believe COVID-19 is worse in Warren County after the holidays?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...