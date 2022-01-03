Hawkins UMC drive-thru prayer service changes time

Hawkins United Methodist Church’s monthly drive-thru prayer service has changed its time from 7 to 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to noon.

A group of church members offers the drive-thru prayer service on the first Thursday of each month in the church’s lower parking lot off Halls Ferry Road. The location allows people to pull off the road, go into the church parking lot, receive a blessing and then continue with their travels.

The program began in 2014 after a church member heard about the idea from a church in North Mississippi and the congregation decided to try it. The church members involved with the service do not try to convert or preach; they only offer prayer to those who ask.