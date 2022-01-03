Vicksburg Police seeking suspect in robbery at Deluxe Inn

Published 5:12 pm Monday, January 3, 2022

By John Surratt

Vicksburg police are continuing their search for a man who reportedly robbed an individual of an undetermined amount of money at the Deluxe Inn on Monday afternoon.

According to police reports, a 19-year-old man told police he was at the Deluxe Inn in the front parking lot at about 4:40 p.m. when a man approached his car, opened the driver’s side door and pointed a gun at him, demanding everything he had.

The man did everything the suspect asked and the suspect fled with the money he had in a bag.

The case remains under investigation and detectives are still interviewing the victim and collecting more information.

This is a developing story.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

