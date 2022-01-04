City of Vicksburg signs agreement to install utilities for subdivision

The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen have approved an agreement with a Bastrop, La., developer to install the utilities for a new subdivision to be built on property along Indiana Avenue.

“I think it’s a great beginning for 2022, where we start building some residences in Vicksburg,” Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said.

According to the agreement approved Monday, developer Russ Builders LLC of Bastrop will build 32 homes at 1,350 square feet, selling for more than $200,000 each on a 7.2-acre tract on Indiana Avenue across from Calvary Baptist Church.

The city will install the sewer, water and natural gas lines to serve the homes. The cost of installing the utilities is estimated at $200,000 and the city will have to advertise for bids to install the water and sewer lines, according to the agreement. City crews will install the gas lines.

City officials agreed to use the developer’s engineer for the design of the water, gas and sewer line installation.

In return, the developer must file the subdivision plat for the 32 homes within two weeks after it is approved by the city and agrees to build four homes within the next eight months.

The developer will be responsible for installing electrical, telephone, cable and internet service within 18 months, and must build the streets, curb, gutter and sidewalks within three months after the utilities are installed. The developer must install “J” driveways for homes facing Indiana Avenue so cars will not have to back onto the street.

“It is one of the greatest things we can start of with in housing,” Flaggs said after the meeting. “This is the first beginning. It’s a great start; it couldn’t come at a better time.”