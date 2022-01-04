A Private Celebration of Life will be held for Dedriae Gwe’nae Gray Sims on Sunday, Jan. 9.

Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 1 until 6 p.m. with family being present from 5 until 6 p.m.

Sims attended Warren Central High School, Hinds Community College and later graduated from Remington College in Baton Rouge, La. She had a career in healthcare.

She was preceded in death by one sibling, Terry Lee Gray. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Stephen Sims Sr.; her two sons, De’Larrius Woods and Stephen Sims Jr.; a daughter, Destinee Sims; her parents, Eddie (Eveline) Gray; her grandfather, Dave Gray Sr.; three brothers, Eddie Gray Jr., Keith Gray Sr. and Joshua Gray Sr.; two sisters, Eva Mann and Geralline Gray Wilkerson and a host of nieces and nephews.

A private ceremony will be held with a burial at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Dedriae Gwe’nae Gray Sims transitioned on Dec. 31, 2021, at the age of 38.