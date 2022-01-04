J D Session Jr. passed away on Dec. 25, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 75.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8 at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Hicks officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Church Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 7 from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.