Vicksburg High postpones two basketball games

Vicksburg High’s basketball team will wait a bit longer to begin the second half of its schedule.

The Gators and Missy Gators both postponed two Region 4-5A games this week, against Callaway and Provine, Vicksburg Warren School District athletic director Preston Nailor said.

Vicksburg was to play Callaway on Tuesday night and Provine on Friday, both at home.

No reason was given for the postponements, and no makeup dates were immediately announced.

The two Vicksburg teams are tentatively scheduled to return to action Monday, Jan. 10, with a home game against Forest Hill. They are also scheduled to host Jim Hill on Jan. 14.