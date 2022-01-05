GUEST COLUMN: Thank you to local health care workers

By Barry Moss | Guest Columnist

As another year begins, I would like to say thank you to the people who keep healthcare moving forward in Mississippi.

Top of mind for me is a thank-you to the outstanding staff at our Merit Health hospitals and clinics across the region. These team members deliver safe, quality healthcare, and have continued going above and beyond in this second year of the pandemic. They attend to the ebb and flow of patient surges and adjust to ever-changing guidelines. Delivering care with compassion, they do what needs to be done for their patients and they are heroes every day.

Thank you also to our medical staff. We are blessed to have a breadth of talented primary care and specialty physicians practicing locally. These gifted providers work tirelessly for their patients and are committed to serving our community. We are privileged to work alongside them.

Emergency medical personnel, nursing homes and assisted living centers, hospice, home health and other local health care organizations play a critical role in the continuum of medical services. We say thank you for all that you do in caring for our community members as well.

Most importantly — thank you to our patients for the trust you place in us. Our team works hard every day for you and your loved ones. You are our focus and you continue to motivate us. It is our privilege to help you get well and live healthier. Thank you for choosing us to be part of your healthcare team.

Barry Moss is the Vice President of Operations for Merit Health.