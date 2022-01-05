A Celebration of Life will be held for Gwendolyn Loving Wilson on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. at Vicksburg City Auditorium. Wilson will lie in repose from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.

Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, Jan. 7 from 1 until 6 p.m. with family being present from 5 until 6 p.m.

Gwendolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Amy Lowe Loving and Jolly William Loving Sr.; husband, Henry George Wilson Jr.; daughter, Talisa Wilson Phillips; and her brother, Quenton Loving.

She leaves to cherish her memories, daughter, Andrea Wilson Brown of Chicago, Ill.; son, Henry George (Tasha) Wilson III of Houston, Texas; four brothers, Herbert Loving, Jolly William (Evelyn) Loving Jr., Anthony Hill and Johnny Loving, all of Mississippi; three sisters, Linda Washington, Barbara Loving and Gwendolyn Hemphill, all of Mississippi; aunt, Opsy Dorsey of Vicksburg; three granddaughters, Aimee (Michael) Jackson, Amanda Harvey and Aaleisa Phillips of Houston, Texas; three grandsons, Kaleb Reed of Jackson, Miss. and Henry and George Wilson of Houston, Texas; three great-grandchildren, Jorden Sims, Haley and Gabriel Jackson, of Houston, Texas; and a host of family, and friends

Gwendolyn Loving Wilson transitioned in Sugarland, Texas at the age of 73.