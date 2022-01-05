Missy Gators win big, close in on region championship

Vicksburg High soccer player Amari Johnson scored three goals in a 9-0 win over Forest Hill on Tuesday.

Vicksburg High’s girls’ soccer team inched closer to a big achievement Tuesday night.

Amari Johnson and Trinity McGloster scored three goals apiece, and the Missy Gators crushed Forest Hill 9-0 in Jackson. The victory moved them within one win of a third consecutive MHSAA Region 4-5A championship and a guaranteed home game in the Class 5A playoffs.

The Missy Gators (6-4, 3-1) can clinch the region title by beating Cleveland Central at home on Friday. The game at Memorial Stadium will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Midori Allen, Kristiana Nevels and Kennedy Mullins scored one goal apiece against Forest Hill. Alysha Murrell had two assists and Tamiyah Davis had one.

