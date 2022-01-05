A Celebration of Life will be held for Oscar Lee Qualls on Saturday, Jan.8 at 11 a.m. at Greater Grove Street M. B. Church. Qualls will lie in repose from 10 a.m. until the hour of service.

Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, Jan. 7 from 1 until 6 p.m. with family being present from 5 until 6 p.m.

Oscar was preceded in death by his parents, M. C. McKinley Sr. and Essie Mae Qualls; three brothers, Willie Gene Qualls, Roosevelt Qualls and M. C. McKinley Qualls Jr.; one sister, Lena Mae Qualls; and one son, Mitchell Williams.

He leaves to cherish his memories, son, Tony Qualls of Belzoni, Miss.; daughter, Shelia Qualls of Eagle Lake, Miss.; stepson, Eric Clayton of Vicksburg; stepdaughters, Victoria Clayton and Venshayla Clayton, both of Vicksburg; five brothers, Robert Qualls, John L. Qualls, Charles Qualls and Jerry Qualls, all of Vicksburg, and James Hall of Tutwiler, Miss.; nine sisters, Minnie Johnson of Eagle Lake, Miss, Irene (Michael) Nelson, Lether (Johnny) Trisby, Annie Bell Sylvester, Ola Jackson, Luler Lewis and Shirley Vample, all of Vicksburg, Mayrine (Lum) Ham of Starkville, Miss. and Rosie Brown McCulter of Jackson, Miss.; a host of family and friends, including the Ross and Radar families, and two special sisters-in-law, Stella Moore and Deborah Hicks.

Oscar Lee Qualls transitioned on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Merit Health River Region at the age of 70.