Vicksburg woman in custody at Sherman Avenue Elementary after domestic incident
Published 5:20 pm Wednesday, January 5, 2022
A Vicksburg woman was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after being accused of firing a handgun during a domestic dispute with her boyfriend.
The incident occurred about 3 p.m., police said. The woman, who has not been identified, was taken into custody on the Sherman Avenue Elementary School campus and charges are pending.
She is expected to have an initial appearance Thursday in Vicksburg Municipal Court.