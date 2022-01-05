Vicksburg woman in custody at Sherman Avenue Elementary after domestic incident

Published 5:20 pm Wednesday, January 5, 2022

By John Surratt

A Vicksburg woman was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after being accused of firing a handgun during a domestic dispute with her boyfriend.

The incident occurred about 3 p.m., police said. The woman, who has not been identified, was taken into custody on the Sherman Avenue Elementary School campus and charges are pending.

She is expected to have an initial appearance Thursday in Vicksburg Municipal Court.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Lt. Governor Hosemann Tests Positive for Covid-19, Currently Quarantining

Couple faces drug charges after high speed chase through Madison Parish, Warren County

Man Dies in West Monroe House Fire, Louisiana’s first fire fatality of 2022

MHP reports two fatalities over New Year’s enforcement period

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Should police officers be penalized for not wearing body cameras?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...