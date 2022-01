Judith (Judy) Lynn Nasif Montalvo, 75, passed away on Dec. 24, 2021, in Vicksburg, Miss.

The funeral service for family and relatives only will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at St. George Orthodox Church with the Very Rev. Gabriel Karam officiating. Everyone is asked to wear masks inside the church. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.