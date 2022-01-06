Leon Neal passed away on Jan. 1 at his home at the age of 80.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Greater Grove Street Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Kemp Burley officiating. Burial will follow at Second Union Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Utica, Miss. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 until 6 p.m. and at the church on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service.